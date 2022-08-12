Trinidad’s Prime Minister back on the job after recovering from COVID-19

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley was cleared to resume work on Thursday after being in isolation recovering from COVID-19.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Rowley, who tested positive for the virus on July 29, had completed the stipulated period of isolation in keeping with Trinidad and Tobago’s current COVID-19 protocol.

As a result of his period of quarantine, the prime minister had cancelled all of his engagements, including his attendance at the Local Government forum on Tuesday and the ceremony to confer the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC) on calypsonian David Rudder which was held at the Diplomatic Centre on Wednesday.

This was Rowley’s second time with the virus after contracting it in 2021.

Dr. Rowley is expected to attend and deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s 53rd General Assembly next Monday in Tobago.

The prime minister and his family extended “sincerest thanks to the many thousands of citizens and other well-wishers at home and abroad, who expressed their prayers and best wishes for him during his two-week period of symptoms and isolation”.

CMC/