Trinidad and Tobago Olympian dies in car crash in Texas

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian, Deon Lendore has died following a motor vehicle crash in Texas. Details of the January 10 incident have not yet been provided.

The quarter-miler competed at three Olympic Games, London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and at the Tokyo Games last year.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympics Committee (TTOC), Brian Lewis, says he remains ”shocked and saddened” at the death of 29-year-old Olympian.

- Advertisement -

“He was so excited about the Commonwealth Games, the World Track and Field Championships and Paris 2024. It is tough. He is 29. It is really tough trying to describe him in the past tense…it is a very sad day,” Lewis said.

The TTOC president added that Lendore had great aspirations, and had just rebounded from a very difficult period.

On his debut in London, Lendore and compatriots Jarrin Solomon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lalonde Gordon powered to bronze in 2:59.40. He also earned three bronze medals at the World Indoor Championships. In Portland, USA in 2016, he placed third in the men’s 400m and 4x400m events.

Two years later, he repeated the feat in the 400m event at the Birmingham, United Kingdom leg. Also in 2018, he just missed out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, after placing fourth.

The next year, Lendore was also part of the historic 4×400 men who won gold at the World Relays in Yokohama, Japan in 3:00.81.

Lewis said Lendore flew the Trinidad and Tobago flag with honor, adding “especially in a period when there is so much negativity and there is so much negative focus…on our male. But this is a young man who always flew the flag, red white and black with dignity and honor and pride.”

“He was an inspiration to so many. If it is one time, gone too soon…it is a very sad day. I express sincerest and deepest condolences to his family in particular who must be inconsolable”.

/CMC