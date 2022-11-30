Trinidad rattled by 5.1 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 rattled Trinidad and Tobago late on Tuesday night but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake occurred at 10.21 p.m., and at a depth of 10 kilometers (km).

It was felt 104 km northwest of the capital, Port of Spain, and 128 km northwest of Arima

The SRC said the earthquake was also felt 103 km northeast of Carúpano in Venezuela.

The quake is the latest natural disaster to hit the twin-island republic that has been battered by heavy rains over the past few days causing widespread flooding, landslides and cuts in electricity and water supplies.

