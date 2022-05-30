Trinidad Public sector unions demonstrate for higher wages

Public sector trade unions have warned the Trinidad and Tobago government to prepare for more industrial action as they led members in protest action against a two percent wage offer for the period 2014-21.

NATUC general secretary, Michael Anisette, addressing the protestors on May 27, warned Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert that they had “raised the sleeping child…and when you disrespect workers you have disrespected the country.

“This is the first of the several struggles. Brothers and sisters, we have to make sacrifices…even if it means giving up a day …in the interest of feeding your children. This is what the struggle is all about.”

President of the Public Service Association (PSA), Leroy Baptiste, accused the government of playing games, and that every year, billions of dollars are spent with little or nothing going to workers.

“Here they saying, where they go get the money from…. let me tell you this, every year this country spends over 50 billion dollars in budget, whether it is a deficit budget they borrow, whatever it is they spend it…and workers catching their nenen…

“Therefore, comrades we say to them it is not about where they getting the money from, it is what they spending the money on,” Baptiste said, telling the government to “find the money and pay public officers”.

President of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Ancil Roget, told workers to stand united in their demands for the salary increases being sought by their representative bargaining agents.

Prime Minister Rowley has defended the two percent wage offer saying unless his administration borrows vast sums of money, it will not be able to afford the salary increases being sought by the trade unions representing public servants.

He told a public meeting of his ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) that an increase of four percent, two percent for each of the two collective bargaining periods, will cost TT$1.45 billion (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) in arrears and an additional cost of TT$730 million annually to meet salaries and wages of public servants.

“Let’s get generous and let’s say we give eight percent…. That would cost a back pay of TT3.6 billion and an additional annual cost of TT$1.4 billion. Do you see that money in the treasury in Trinidad and Tobago at this time? Do you see the minister of finance in Trinidad and Tobago being able to find that money on a monthly basis to make sure that you (public servants) with jobs get paid at the end of the month? “the Prime Minister asked.

On Thursday May 26, unions representing the Trinidad and Tobago Prisons and Fire Services, announced they had rejected the latest offer and instead presented a letter to the Chief Personnel Officer, (CPO) Daryl Dindial outlining their grouses.

The finance minister said the government is spending TT$19 billion annually to pay salaries in the state sector.

CMC/