Trinidad Government announces “partial” increase in fuel prices

The Trinidad and Tobago government has announced an increase in fuel prices even as it acknowledged that it is cognizant of the effect it will have on consumers.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, speaking in the Parliament said the increase in fuel prices will take effect from April 19 and the adjustments are being made on the basis of factors such as the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on international oil prices.

“The government is cognizant of the effect of an increase in the price of fuel on consumers, notwithstanding the fact that a fuel subsidy is a regressive measure. The government is of the view that the liability for any fuel price adjustment should be shared more or less equally. The public should be asked to pay half the cost of the increased market prices of fuel, while the Government absorbs the other half of the increased cost.”

Imbert told legislators that Cabinet decided on Thursday there should be a partial adjustment of the prices of motor fuels, “not to the full market prices, but sufficient to allow an equal distribution of the cost.”

Last month Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said an increase in oil prices on the global market would not necessarily translate to a cash windfall for the oil-rich twin-island republic.

As a result, the prices of premium gasoline and super gasoline will be adjusted by one Trinidad and Tobago dollar (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) per liter to TT$6.75 and TT$5.97 respectively, while the price of diesel will be adjusted by TT$0.50 cents per liter to TT$3.91 per liter.

The government said the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will remain fixed at TT$21 for a 20-pound cylinder of cooking gas for domestic customers, while the price of kerosene will be adjusted to TT$3.50 per liter which is little over half the true market price

CMC/