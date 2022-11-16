fbpx
Trinidad and Tobago to wait longer for appointment of new Police Commissioner

Trinidad and Tobago to wait longer for appointment of new Police Commissioner
By CMC News

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it needs another month before it can appoint a new commissioner of police in Trinidad and Tobago.

The country has been without a top cop since Gary Griffith’s three-year term ended in August 2021 amidst much controversy. Griffith is reported to be among the persons who have applied for the post.

In a statement, the PSC noted that in July this year it indicated that it had ‘anticipated that the recruitment and selection process for a commissioner of police would be completed by the end of 2022.

“The Commission has commenced the process of vetting of all candidates as is required under the applicable law and governing the process for the establishment of an Order-of-Merit List for the office of commissioner of police. Unfortunately, this process is now not expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Additional time has become necessary to ensure for a proper and in-depth security vetting of candidates,” the PSC added.

It said it anticipates that it will require another month to complete the process.

“Accordingly, the Commission has extended the date for the completion of the selection process for a commissioner of police to January 31, 2023.”

CMC/

 

