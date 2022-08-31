Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 60th anniversary of independence

Trinidad and Tobago is celebrating its 60th anniversary of political independence from Britain, with the return of the traditional military parade that had been absent for the last two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The government had announced a series of cultural and other activities to mark the island’s Diamond Jubilee and invited Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, whose country, earlier this month also observed its 60th anniversary of independence to participate in the celebrations.

In an address to the nation, President Paula Mae Weekes urged citizens to carry out a daily ritual of affirmations, to collectively manifest a better Trinidad and Tobago.

- Advertisement -

But she was disturbed as to how the oil-rich twin island republic was now as a wilderness of “brazen criminality, ugly divisive politics, rampant unemployment, distressing reports of child abuse and troubling pockets of poverty” as compared to the hopes of 1962 when the country lowered the Union Jack.

“How France we get here?” she said citizens may be asking recalling also that Trinidad and Tobago had an enviable literacy rate, booming industries, respect for others and office, integrity, decency and compassion.

“For many years after Sniper first sang ‘Portrait of Trinidad’ in 1965, we citizens sang along lustily, without hesitation or reservation,” she said, adding that the country was now at a cross roads having now to carefully choose its path forward.

“Trinidad and Tobago desperately needs to find where the good way lies and walk in it and we don’t have a moment to spare,” President Weekes said, adding that 60 years was time enough to develop “maturity, wisdom, fortitude, discernment and patience.”

“Today would be a good day to set aside some time to envision and manifest our future,” she said, adding “I am a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago. I have and I take direct responsibility for its affairs.”

In his message, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said that in the past 60 years, Trinidad and Tobago has “made vast strides” in its development.

“We have moved from a largely under agrarian, underdeveloped economy to a highly-industrialized status, with an educated workforce, supporting a sophisticated, specialized services sector and a trader in the complex international economy,” Rowley said, complimenting the sportsmen, athletes, entertainers, authors and others who that have provided the country with global “Moments of Excellence”.

“Our democratic freedoms allow us the choice of subsuming our egos, ambitions and interests to the needs of the whole nation. That is the essence of politics and nationhood – citizens working together in furtherance of their common good.

“Today, as we celebrate, I believe that some citizens feel, within themselves, a growing sense of ownership of our society, and they are part of a rapidly modernizing space, called Trinidad and Tobago.”

But Rowley said that feelings of solidarity and ownership must be nurtured and encouraged to become more widespread.

“This Independence moment, calls for a genuine effort towards Quieting Down, one of tolerance in which we stimulate spiritual compassion of brotherhood/sisterhood, a discipline, and readiness to remove our personal, selfish interests for the good of Trinidad and Tobago.

“This is not only about party politics, but building a nation. We must acknowledge our successes and allow them to fortify us to grapple with our failures as we make the journey of nationhood.”

He acknowledged that the country’s economic fortunes, following global economic cycles, have ebbed and flowed.

“Good times have allowed us to develop and prosper, as a country, as people. The UN and other international agencies now rank Trinidad and Tobago on their High Level of Human Development index.

“So, citizens, let us go beyond, the perpetual naysayers, with their self-defeating miserable bag of negatives, that “this is not a real place.” We are a great place and our red, white and black covers us all in every circumstance. Accept the responsibility, feel the pride,” Rowley said.

“Fellow citizens, 60 years is a time to look at ourselves, deeply, a time for some introspection. We boast of our individual rights, but with too little talk of our responsibilities. The individual responsibilities of citizens must come into national focus,” he added.

In her message, Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar said 60 years ago Trinidad and Tobago rejected the idea that as a people “we should just do as we were told and accept colonial rule.

“As we reflect on our journey since achieving independence, we note that while there is much that we can be proud of, the stark reality is that our nation is still in a state of subjugation under an oppressive regime.”

But she said that with the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) being in charge of the affairs of the country for more than 40 of the 60 years of political independence, “our country has deteriorated”.

Persad Bissessar, who served as the country’s first-ever female prime minister between 2010-15, said under the stewardship of her United National Congress (UNC) “we saw significant economic growth and prosperity, lower crime rates, higher education participation and opportunities for young people, and a better quality of life overall”.

She accused the current administration of being “only concerned with sowing seeds of division among the population while enriching themselves. But, the spirit of our people will not be daunted.

“I call on all citizens to stand up and take action and work together to rebuild and restore our nation to greatness. It is time for our people to stop living in fear”.

Meanwhile, The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping said the people of Trinidad and Tobago “ be proud of their outstanding achievements, and of the indelible contributions to the Caribbean region and the world. The nation’s citizens have a record of excellence in the creative arts, academia, diplomacy and sports”.

CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett said “as the country celebrates its Diamond Jubilee under the theme “#together60”, CARICOM pledges its support to the Government and People of Trinidad and Tobago in their continuing quest for sustainable development and for the realization of their aspirations”.

United States Secretary of State, Anthony J. Blinken said the two countries have a strong bilateral relationship and a shared commitment to prosperity and security in the Caribbean.

“Through trade and investment cooperation and partnership in the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative, we have made the region safer and more prosperous.

“Our countries’ shared values and principles, including an unyielding commitment to democracy, will serve to strengthen our ties in the years to come. As our nations build back from the pandemic, we reaffirm our commitment to cooperate to combat narcotrafficking, improve energy and food security, and mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said, wising “Trinidad and Tobago continued peace and prosperity in the year ahead”.

CMC//