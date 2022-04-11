Suriname’s President Santokhi to reshuffle cabinet

Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi has confirmed that he will be reshuffling his cabinet within the next two weeks.

The president made the statement following weeks of persistent rumors of an imminent reshuffling of his ministerial team.

“We are working in a good, responsible, and correct way. And I think it will be completed within two weeks,” said the president who added that it is not an easy task to find better candidates.

Minister Albert Ramdin of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation hinted earlier that a reshuffle of the Council of Ministers was imminent after some directors in the president’s office were replaced last week.

The minister said the government is constantly evaluating its policies. Based on that, the president’s cabinet was previously reshuffled, and the cabinet ministers’ performance has also been evaluated.

In the previous reshuffle of his office, Santokhi replaced his wife whom he appointed as acting director of the President’s Cabinet after taking office in July 2020.

Because of this appointment, the head of state was heavily criticized for what was described as a “gross form of nepotism.”

It’s reported that the appointment of his wife diminished his popularity among the populace.

“We don’t just look at reshuffling. We also look at better candidates. We have to go to better, so those candidates also have to be better. It should not be lead for old iron,” Santokhi said.

The upcoming reshuffle will not only apply to ministers.

The president said persons will also be replaced at various supervisory boards, district commissioners, and other institutions. He said this stems from a thorough evaluation that has taken place in recent weeks. It is not yet clear which ministers will be replaced.

Santokhi also promised that the government will start a number of projects this year.

“Now that the economy and the exchange rate have stabilized, we are moving into the growth phase. The government has approved more than 200 projects which are due to be implemented this year.

The remaining projects will be funded by our own savings, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, and other donors,” Santokhi said.

