Suriname observing 47th anniversary of independence

Suriname is observing its 47th anniversary of political independence from the Netherlands with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett, saying the progress made in the Dutch-speaking country exemplifies a “spirit of determination and a commitment to strive for growth and sustainable development for the collective welfare of the country”.

Suriname is observing the occasion with a national holiday highlighted by several festivals.

In her message to Suriname President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who is also chairman of the 15-member regional integration grouping, Barnett said she wanted to place on record the Community’s appreciation “for your enlightened leadership and the astute manner with which you represent our Community in your capacity as Chairman of the Conference.

“The Community also welcomes the advancements being made in the areas of Community Development and Cultural Cooperation including Gender Youth and Sport, as well as Industrial Policy under your guidance as Lead Head in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet,” she added.

The United States also congratulated the country United States that became independent on November 25, 1975.

“Every independence day …is an occasion to celebrate not only the anniversary of US independence but to reflect on the relationship with our host nation,” said US ambassador Karen Lyn Williams.

CMC/