fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Dutch PM arrives in Suriname for two-day official visit

Dutch PM arrives in Suriname for two-day official visit
Rutte is accompanied by his Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Liesje Schreinemacher as well as delegation from Dutch companies
By Micaiah Morgan

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in Suriname on Monday and will hold talks with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

Rutte, the first Dutch head of government to visit the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country since 2008, was met on arrival at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport by Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Minister, Albert Ramdin.

The state-owned Suriname Communications Service (CDS) said Prime Minister Mark Rutte will meet with President Santokhi, adding that both leaders met for the first time in September last year in The Hague.

- Advertisement -

Over the weekend President Santokhi said “Rutte’s visit can be seen as confirmation of the collaboration,” with Suriname and the visit is “proof that the government has regained international confidence.”

But former president Desi Bouterse is questioning the motive behind the visit.

In 1999 he was sentenced in absentia to a long prison term in the Netherlands for his involvement in drug trafficking.

Bouterse, chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), the biggest party in the opposition, used offensive language in his welcome statement regarding Rutte, and said President Santokhi should instead concentrate on calling fresh elections.

Bouterse, who was among those attending a rally in Independence Square last Saturday, said the country can get out of the present socio-economic situation through a national dialogue.

CMC/

 

Previous articleFive killed from van that overturned in St. Vincent

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Five killed from van that overturned in St. Vincent

Five killed from van that overturned in St. Vincent

Click here to view
Skip to content