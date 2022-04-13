Suriname implements database to fight illegal fishing

Suriname has announced plans to establish a database of all fishing boats registered in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean country in a move aimed at curbing illegal fishing and other criminal activities.

“There will be a database of all fishing vessels in the fight against illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing in Surinamese waters. All fishing vessels operating with a valid license from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries will be included in this database,” the government said in a statement.

It said in addition to the name and registration number, other information about each vessel will be added to the database, so each vessel will be uniquely recognizable.

The ministry said it has signed an agreement with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Guianas for the implementation of the project ‘Populating the new fisheries vessel database of Suriname.’

The ministry said the precise dimensions, construction materials, colors, and data of the engine, including serial numbers, will be stored in the database along with photos of the boats.

It said illegal boats are common in the waters of Guyana, Brazil and Venezuela and pose an enormous threat to the sustainable exploitation of the fishing grounds, and the livelihoods of legal fishermen and can lead to overfishing of the fishing grounds.

“Given the reporting of the ghost fishing boats becoming more frequent in our waters, this fisheries database, combined with other measures, will allow us to better identify these boats,” said Parveen Amritpersad, Fisheries Director, at the signing of the agreement.

The country has been plagued for years by illegal fishing and piracy off its coast, and in 2018, more than ten fishermen were killed at sea in what was apparently a turf war between rival groups for the best fishing grounds off the coast.

The chief executive officer of Suvveb, Udo Karg, who heads one of Suriname’s largest fishing companies, told the Association of Economists in Suriname (VES) last week that Surinamese fishermen no longer visit the sea area between the Coppename River and the Corantyne River.

He said this is because most illegal fishing and other criminal activities take place between the two rivers making the area unsafe for local fishermen.

Karg noted that criminals have even gone as far as copying the registration numbers of boats in Suriname, warning that these “fake” Surinamese vessels, could cause problems for the country if they are spotted in the waters of another country.

Mark Lall of the Fishermen Collective confirming the situation, recalled that in 2018 a large number of fishermen were mistreated and killed by pirates in the area.

Lall said the fishing grounds between the Coppename River and Corantyne River are extraordinarily rich in fish, but Surinamese fishermen no longer fish there, and the piracy situation has been reported. He noted that while there are occasional patrols by the Coast Guard and the Navy, the fishermen themselves have to supply fuel so that patrols can be conducted.

CMC/