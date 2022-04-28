St. Vincent PM Ralph Gonsalves returns home after being hospitalized in Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves returned to St. Vincent on Tuesday, after spending four days in a hospital in Venezuela.

“I want to thank all the doctors and nurses and the government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their kind assistance in helping me restore my health very much,” said Gonsalves, adding that his days in the hospital were spent doing “a battery of tests and having other treatment.”

Gonsalves, who turns 76 in August, flew to Caracas on Easter Sunday after complaining of a pain in his right side a few days earlier.

He spent ten days in the South American country and returned on Conviasa, the flag carrier and largest airline of Venezuela, which will be flying to Argyle International Airport from Caracas once weekly.

Gonsalves thanked citizens and other persons from around the world whom he said had expressed solidarity with him in “the time of my brief incapacitation” and for their prayers and their support.

“Equally, I am sorry to disappoint, or maybe I am pleased to disappoint those who don’t quite have my interest at heart and who had me dead. I am sure that you notice that the reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated. I am in good health.

“The questions which my doctors in St. Vincent posed … were interrogated thoroughly in Venezuela and other queries about my health were interrogated and I am pleased to say they all have been answered favorably toward me. Those who anticipate that I am about to kick the bucket, I am around; very much around. Thank you, very much, almighty God.”

Gonsalves said nothing about a bandage on his left hand on his arrival at the airport.

The prime minister missed the visit of Prince Edward, Earl of Essex, and his wife who visited St Vincent for one day on Saturday,” The royals went on behalf of the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne.

CMC/