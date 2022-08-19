St. Lucia to host GCTF conference for women

St. Lucia will later this month host a one-day Global Cooperative and Training Framework (GCTF) sponsored conference which seeks to raise awareness and broaden support for women in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC),

The August 26 event is to be held under the theme “Pursuing Inclusive and Gender-Equal Recovery: Empowering Women in the Post-Pandemic Era.” Is being held in collaboration with the United States, Taiwan, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission.

The conference is taking place as Latin America and the Caribbean collaborate to provide youth and women with vocational skills training that can lead to them becoming more marketable and employable.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing women and girls are not only the hardest hit by this health crisis, but they are also the backbone of recovery in their communities, a recovery strategy designed with a gendered lens is critical for ensuring a more inclusive and equal world.”

Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre will address the event with Kerri Hannan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs from the U.S. Department of State, delivering the feature address.

The organizers said delegates from countries across the region will join the event either in-person or virtually and will share high-level policy recommendations and practical field experience.

GCTF was established by Taiwan and the United States in 2015 as a platform to utilize Taiwan’s strengths and expertise to address global issues of mutual concern.

Over the past seven years, the GCTF has held 49 international workshops on topics ranging from public health, law enforcement cooperation, and women’s empowerment to energy efficiency, e-commerce, cyber security, and disaster relief.

CMC/