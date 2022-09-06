St. Lucia government minister urges society to show greater appreciation for life

Minister for Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment, Joachim Henry, is urging St. Lucians to show a greater appreciation for life as he condemned the “wanton and senseless” acts of crime and murders in St. Lucia.

“Life is a gift from God, and humans were not created to take the lives of other humans,” said Henry, who is also Minister with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs.

Over the last weekend, police confirmed that a second man had died following a shooting incident in the capital. They said 27-year-old Mergatette Joseph, died last Friday, less than 48 hours after Eli Joseph, succumbed to gunshot wounds shortly after that incident.

So far more than 40 people have been murdered in St. Lucia this year. The country recorded a record 74 homicides in 2021.

Police said that they had also seized a submachine gun and a magazine during an operation in Dennery, east of here last Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Elvis Thomas, said that officers found the weapon when they executed a search warrant on a residence and as a result, the police arrested and charged Ravim Edgar, who is due in court this week.

“As a nation, we desperately need to remind the people who are engaging in these senseless acts of violence that life, as we know it, is naturally short for all of us and that we are only making it even shorter when we constantly turn to the gun and cutlass and other violent means to resolve conflict,” said Henry.

Henry said that for a relatively small population, St. Lucia can ill-afford to be losing so many of its promising individuals with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to society, were being cut short due to needless and senseless acts of violence.

“We are not a large population. On the world scene, there are just a few of us here on the island and a handful in the diaspora. We are not a nation at war for gold, oil, or other natural resources or in conflict with other nations. Based on that fact, the killings we are witnessing on an almost daily basis are absolutely not necessary and must stop.” said Henry.

Henry called on all in society to learn to resolve conflicts and differences without the use of violence, adding that his Ministry will continue to spare no effort in designing and implementing social interventions that will steer people and the most vulnerable in society away from crime and violence.

CMC/