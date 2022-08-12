St. Lucia, a top Caribbean destination but not for Airbnb

St. Lucia is perhaps best known for having the world’s only ‘drive-in’ volcano, Mount Soufrière, the twin volcanic peaks of the Piton mountains and black sand beaches.

Located in the eastern part of the Caribbean, the island features a diverse mix of activities for locals and tourists alike. However, a recent study by UK based company, inkifi ranked St. Lucia as number ten among the globe’s most expensive locations for Airbnb stays. According to the site, a typical Airbnb stay in St. Lucia will cost approximately GB£156 per night (US$190).

Unsurprisingly, St. Lucia is primarily marketed as a luxurious destination. A travel guide published by Harper’s Bazaar in July highlighted five of the several deluxe stay options featuring private pools, rainforest spas, open-air suites, wellness clinics and agri-cultural tourism experiences. World-class diving facilities and crystalline blue waters only add to the aura of this Caribbean Island.

Compared to North American destinations like Las Vegas, Miami, Hawaii, and New York City, which also ranked among the top ten for expensive Airbnb stays, St. Lucia seems worth the price. Another Caribbean destination, The Bahamas ranked even higher for Airbnb costs coming it at number five.

Typically, the Caribbean is a popular destination for vacations during the winter months. Direct flights from major destinations to the Caribbean islands make it easy to get there. A quick search on Airbnb.com revealed that several factors may contribute to a pricey Airbnb stay, such as the length of time the stay is booked in advance, and location from the central city.

At the time of writing this article, Airbnb stays at an apartment or home in St. Lucia for December could be booked for as little as US$75 per night.

The travel cost index for St. Lucia is US$169.13 which represents an average daily travel price per person for each day. Ultimately, St. Lucia like other Caribbean islands has something for everyone, whether the stay is in an Airbnb. Don’t hesitate to add this amazing island destination to your bucket list.