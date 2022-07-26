St. Kitts Opposition leader calls on electorate to “unite” ahead of Nomination Day

The leader of the main opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Terrance Drew, is calling on the country to unite ahead of Tuesday’s Nomination Day as the party prepares to unveil its manifesto for the general election on August 5.

“You have gotten a just a taste of our visionary, transformative and high-impact plans in health, education, the economy, housing, agriculture and much, much more,” Drew told supporters at the official opening of the party’s campaign headquarters.

“This is still just a taste of all the great plans that the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) has in store for you,” he said, adding that the E-manifesto will be revealed on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

Drew said the SKNLP will continue to set the standard and deliver the future that the people deserve under his bold, responsive, and accountable leadership, calling on the electorate to “unite and take our country back from this useless, incompetent, uncaring, neglectful, victimizing government.

“Their time is up! The clock has run out on them,” said Drew, adding “it is time to change direction. It is time to change.

“Poll after poll are telling us that the people are ready for change. They are fed up with nepotism and with widespread corruption. The people are fed up with the high level of joblessness, underemployment, and the high cost of living.”

Dr. Terrance Drew told supporters that the twin-island federation needs a government that will provide the kind of representation that will put people first and not just a handful of friends and family members.

Prime Minister Harris was forced to dissolve Parliament on May 10 paving the way for the general election after legislators from the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) – two members of the coalition Team Unity government – accounting for seven of the nine seats in the Cabinet filed a motion of no confidence in the prime minister, who scuttled that move by firing the dissidents and indicating that he would announce a date for the polls within the stipulated 90-day period.

The PLP has since announced it will contest the eight seats on St. Kitts, while the PAM and the CCM have announced plans for a coalition of their own and will contest all 11 seats in the twin island federation.

The coalition had won re-election in June 2022. The parties will contest 11 of the 15 seats in Parliament with the other four legislators being nominated by the governor general following the polls.

The SKNLP said it would demand that the government issue the traditional invitations for international election observers from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth and the Organization of American States to monitor and observe the upcoming election.

CMC/