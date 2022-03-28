St. Kitts Government considers wage, salary increases for workers

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris says that his administration is currently exploring the possibility of wage and salary increases for workers in the twin-island federation.

Speaking at the annual convention of the ruling People’s Labour Party (PLP) on Saturday, Harris said that he has asked the financial secretary to consider the cost of granting the increase.

“Out of the love of my heart and that of my Cabinet, I know money coming for you,” said Harris who added that with uncertainty in the global environment the prices of goods and services are increasing due to matters beyond the nation’s control

Harris told the audience that he understands the pain of every day citizens “I feel your pain …. My government have been considering it and we are going to be bringing some measures that will bring some relief to you.”

The Prime Minister said these will include measures to reduce gas prices at the pump and will reduce certain taxes on certain items of groceries to make the cost of living more manageable for all.

“We want a St Kitts and Nevis where our sons and daughters stand free, realizing their dreams and aspirations and creating a wonderful country.”

He also promised to devote the next three years of his term to making St Kitts and Nevis the number one country in the entire world.

“Over the past seven years, we have accomplished some amazing things. We brought the inherited debt of the last administration from a high of 80 percent to a low of 59 percent. We were first in the OECS to achieve the international benchmark of debt to GDP ratio of 60 percent.”

He reminded the nation that while things were tough due to the pandemic, his administration was able to deliver three stimulus packages to the while implementing income support.

CMC/