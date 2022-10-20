Seven Puerto Ricans charged with sending cocaine to the US via Mail

Seven Puerto Ricans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute on the US mainland.

United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, announced the indictment yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Freddie “Boss” Talavera-Acevedo, Katherine Pérez-Martínez, Edwin “Papilla Jr” Gómez-Vale, Edwin Papilla/Paquio” Alberto Gómez-Medina, Tamara “Mara” Enid Acevedo-Torres, Tasha “Negra” Marie Cordero-Dilan, and Jayson Zabdiel “Barbero/Negro” Cardona-Morales.

It is alleged that from 2018 to May 2022 the defendants conspired to mail quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico to the United States mainland for further distribution.

The defendants acquired kilograms of cocaine from co‑conspirators in Puerto Rico and concealed them in U.S. Postal Service (USPS) parcels that they forwarded to the US. They purchased commercial products, including air mattresses, towels, and children’s toys, and concealed kilograms of cocaine in those newly bought items before mailing the items in larger boxes by way of the USPS.

Other co-conspirators received the cocaine-laden shipments in the continental United States and proceeded with their further distribution.

Muldrow stated: “Drug trafficking destroys families and communities.”

Following the indictment Muldrow said “This organization fed a pipeline of drugs ultimately sold on American streets, fostering violence and drug addiction across the nation. The US Attorney’s Office and its partners will continue to pursue drug traffickers who operate in all areas of Puerto Rico and to seek justice for our communities.”

Joseph González, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI San Juan Field Office said: “Criminal organizations are constantly looking for ways to transport narcotics to the continental United States, using Puerto Rico as a trans-shipment point because of its strategic location in the Caribbean.”

“This case is an example of the FBI’s commitment to combat drug trafficking organizations, using an intelligence-driven approach to disrupt their criminal operations at all levels. I’d like to thank the US Attorney’s Office, the US Postal Service, Puerto Rico Police Bureau, and the Aguadilla Strike Force for their continued work in support of our joint mission.”