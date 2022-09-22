Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang stands by statement regarding police interaction with criminals

Jamaica’s National Security Minister, Dr. Horace Chang, says he stands by statements he made last week regarding police adopting a zero-tolerance approach to defending themselves, insisting that he was not advocating extra-judicial killings by law enforcement officials.

Speaking at the post Cabinet news conference, Chang said his comment was made in the context of having just come from a graduation in Westmoreland, the westernmost parish on the island, “where I saw a batch of very bright, capable, and enthusiastic Jamaicans committed to law and order.

“I said if they are attacked, policemen come under attack by criminals they should return fire…that is standard use of force policy anywhere in the world. If you come under deadly attack you are entitled to respond,” Chang said.

He said in a combat situation, the first right to life is that of the policeman “who is acting not only to protect himself, but the wider society and I further indicated that I am entreating the commissioner of police to train them well.

“If they are not properly trained …they may get killed and other members of the community. That’s my position and that’s what I said, and I don’t expect anyone to consider that I am sending police officers out there and I will be counting and acting on negligence if I sent…police officers at criminals with firepower they don’t have”

Chang said the authorities are not allowed to provide the police with the type of firearm in the possession of the criminals, noting “the police have to operate with standard weapons which is a part of their training”.

He reiterated that there is nothing “to withdraw or to change” and that his statements were not meant to ask police officers “to take unusual action.

“I don’t think so. I think the training in the police force is adequate, strong and is creating a force not only for good but a highly discipline operation.

“There are exceptions we have over 13,000 men and women…and what you have is a strong police force with a few miscreants in there which we are moving to get rid of …and we are committed to doing so,” he added.

On Tuesday, the Bishop of the Christian Holiness Church in Jamaica, Dr. Alvin Bailey, joined the Independent Commission of Investigations and the human rights lobby, Jamaicans for Justice that had been critical of Chang over his statement.

Last Thursday, Chang said “anytime a man take up a gun after police…when him fire him mustn’t miss. And when him get hurt, him get hurt. Once him pull a gun on a police officer, him must be prepared to deal with it”.

Dr. Horace Chang said also he would prefer if the criminal does not then need medical care since that will cost the state “$10 million” (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents) to save his life.

CMC/