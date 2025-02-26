Royal Caribbean’s Newest Ship, Star of the Seas, to Debut in August at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean International’s latest addition to its Icon Class fleet, the Star of the Seas, is set to arrive at Port Canaveral this August. The family-focused ship will offer 7-night vacations, featuring a wide range of exciting amenities and experiences for all ages.

One of the ship’s standout features is the Lincoln Park Supper Club, a 1930s Chicago-inspired restaurant that blends a classic supper club dining experience with live entertainment and multiple-course meals.

The Star of the Seas will also boast an impressive collection of recreational facilities, including six waterslides, seven pools, and a water-park-style neighborhood specifically designed for young families. An adults-only infinity pool will offer a serene escape for those seeking relaxation away from the hustle and bustle.

“Star of the Seas is the second bold act of this exciting, new era of vacations first introduced with Icon of the Seas, and it’s putting the world’s best vacation on the map at yet another top travel destination,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

The Star of the Seas will bring Icon Class amenities across eight distinct neighborhoods:

Thrill Island : Home to the Category 6 water park, featuring six waterslides ranging from family raft slides to drop slides and mat-racing duos. Other highlights include Crown’s Edge (a thrilling skywalk 154 feet above the ocean), the FlowRider surf simulator, and mini-golf.

: Home to the Category 6 water park, featuring six waterslides ranging from family raft slides to drop slides and mat-racing duos. Other highlights include Crown’s Edge (a thrilling skywalk 154 feet above the ocean), the FlowRider surf simulator, and mini-golf. Chill Island : A three-deck area with four pools, including Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea.

: A three-deck area with four pools, including Royal Bay, the largest pool at sea. Surfside : A family-focused neighborhood with Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay.

: A family-focused neighborhood with Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. AquaDome : The marquee AquaTheater offers ocean views and a nightly show featuring high divers, aerialists, robots, dancers, and more.

: The marquee AquaTheater offers ocean views and a nightly show featuring high divers, aerialists, robots, dancers, and more. The Hideaway: An adults-only area featuring a suspended infinity pool, a DJ, a dedicated bar, a terrace with whirlpools, and stunning ocean views.

The Star of the Seas will span 20 decks, feature 2,805 staterooms, and accommodate up to 5,610 guests. Weighing in at 248,663 GT, it will join the Icon of the Seas, which debuted in January 2024, and is set to be followed by the Legend of the Seas in 2026.

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas promises to offer an unforgettable vacation experience, combining excitement, luxury, and relaxation across its cutting-edge design and world-class amenities.