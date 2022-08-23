Public granted access to St. Lucia’s Gros Piton trail

St. Lucia’s Department of Physical Development and Urban Renewal says uninterrupted public access to the Queen’s Chain and the Anse L’Ivorgne beach will remain so locals and visitors alike can enjoy without fear of intimidation.

This comes in the wake of concerns expressed by members of the general public regarding the blockage of access to the Gros Piton Trail through Anse L’Ivorgne.

The Department of Physical Development an Urban Renewal says it has examined the registered rights of the public to access the parcel of land on which the trail is located.

In a statement on the weekend, the Department of Physical Development and Urban Renewal said among other things, it is to maintain the Land Registry records and manage state-owned lands including the Queen’s Chain.

It also said an examination of the Land Registry records for the Mondesir Estate in Soufriere has been undertaken.

The investigation sought to clarify the registered rights of public access to the Gros Piton trail where it traverses through Anse L’Ivorgne.

The outcome of the investigation revealed that – there is a registered public vehicular right of way from the Anse L’Ivorgne main road to the Queen’s Chain and the Anse L’Ivorgne Beach. It also found that the alignment of this access is through the parcel of land commonly known as the Mondesir Estate. It partly aligns to the Anse L’Ivorgne River and culminates on the Anse L’Ivorgne Beach.

The Gros Piton Trail which branches off this right of way is not a registered vehicular or pedestrian right of way.

This trail has been enjoyed by the public at the generosity of the owners of the Mondesir Estate on whose land the trail is located.

The Gros Piton Trail is maintained and managed by the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation.

CMC/