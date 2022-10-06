Primary school in the BVI closed after students reportedly fell ill

Alexandrina Maduro Primary School in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) has closed its doors and switched to an online modality until further notice after several students reportedly became ill and high absenteeism was reported earlier this week.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry received a report from the Alexandrina Maduro Primary School on October 3 that a substantial number of children were absent and were unwell.

In an effort to assess the situation, the Ministry immediately contacted the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry received a report from the BVI Ministry of Health on Wednesday, October 5, identifyed several key areas of concern. The report advises the immediate closure of the school to remedy the identified issues.

The Alexandrina Maduro Primary School will switch to online instruction as of October 6 until further notice.

According to the Ministry of Education, it is working assiduously to address the issues and will ensure the period for online learning is not prolonged.

Parents are asked to make the necessary preparations for their child or children at home and to take note of the requirement for the changes.