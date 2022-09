President of UN General Assembly and Guyana’s Foreign Minister, hold talks

Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd on Friday discussed a range of issues as he engaged in bilateral relations with the President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA), Abdulla Shahid.

The PGA, who is also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Maldives, was in Guyana for an official visit that ended on Saturday.

During the meeting, Todd commended Shahid for stewardship of the work of the General Assembly during his tenure and committed to working closely with the Maldives at both the bilateral and multilateral levels to build on the work that the PGA undertook during his presidency and to explore new ways of strengthening the relations between Guyana and the Maldives.

Shahid for his part thanked Todd for the support that Guyana provided to him in his role as president of the General Assembly and noted the key role that Guyana played in the process of the establishment of the UN Youth Office.

On September 8, the UN Member States unanimously decided to establish a UN Youth Office dedicated to engagement and advocacy for the advancement of youth issues across the United Nations in the areas of peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights.

Shahid is the first Maldivian to serve as president of the General Assembly and was intent on instilling hope to the membership by taking practical steps to address several of the challenges that are of concern to the United Nations.

He focused on issues of gender equality and women’s empowerment, youth involvement in decision-making, financing for development, and climate change issues, among others.

