Guardian Pep Scholars Zoya Cyrus and Kaneil Mitchell now at Campion

“When my mom got the news, I was sleeping. When she woke me up and told me I was elated. I was working to get a government scholarship but missed it. Now I am extremely proud to be a Guardian Life ambassador.”

This is how Zoya Cyrus, then a student at Stella Maris Preparatory School received news that she had copped the top girl award among children/legal wards of Guardian Life policyholders for her performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Examinations this year.

Then a student at Ardenne Preparatory in St. Andrew, Zoya’s male counterpart Kaneil Mitchell also enthusiastically welcomed the news.

- Advertisement -

“When my mom told me, I could not believe. It affirmed the fact that I did very well. I am overjoyed to see how excited and proud my parents are. It makes me want to continue to do well and keep making them proud.” Kaneil’s mother, Mrs. Caree Mitchell gratefully welcomed the investment in her son’s future. “This will be a big help in covering a great amount of his school expenses,” she shares.

The scholarships are valued at $70,000 per year for five years at the secondary school level, for a total value of $350,000 per awardee.

Ms Shelley-Ann Tyrell, Zoya’s mother regards the timely assistance as the manifestation of prayer, “Zoya was a little nervous about being ready for school because of financial challenges. She asked me ‘mommy what are you going to do and how can you be so calm?’. I replied, ‘trust the Lord and all things will follow.”

Both parents agree that the journey to excellence was shaped by a grasp of how best to complement each child’s efforts. “Zoya is a practical learner. If she cannot relate to the course material by tangible association with the familiar, she finds the concept difficult to grasp,” shares her mother.

Reflecting on her journey Zoya explains. “I studied late into the nights, did the subject-specific worksheets my mom set until I could confidently explain them to her. I had to justify my answers and tackle other questions on that topic. I ate candies to help me focus,” she said smilingly.

Kaneil’s situation was different. “My son loves to do his homework, he is very quick, and has been a straight A student from kindergarten. I have been told that I am a perfectionist, but because Kaneil is very passionate about learning, this makes parenting easier,” shares Mrs Mitchell. Kaneil clarifies. “I listen keenly and participate actively in class. I quickly volunteer to read so I remember the lesson from class. At the end of each day, I just read over my notes a few times to reinforce concepts. I retain information very well, so I excel in my exams.”

As for all children globally, the COVID-19 pandemic seriously mitigated learning outcomes. As a hands-on leaner, Zoya found it extremely tough to adjust to the online engagement. Her grades plummeted. “Her brain was literally sleeping. I started researching for materials and got myself acquainted with her syllabus to have a better understanding of what was expected,” Ms. Tyrell shares.

Zoya of course missed interacting with her peers and felt trapped at home. She wanted her old life back. Then a family meeting yielded highly interactive sessions of games, movie times, prayer sessions and parties. This alleviated some angst and Zoya Cyrus gradually got back on track.

Although Kaneil aced the cyberspace set up, the challenges proliferated. “Power cuts, Internet outages, platform issues robbed us of valuable class time,” he explained. He also missed his classmates and boredom set in. “Thank God for the results of face-to-face classes in January, we were able to make up for lost time. We were even able to have extra classes,” he shares gleefully.

Zoya dug deep inside to prevail. Waxing philosophical she shares, “Life is just a great big circle. Be kind, the kindness will come back to you. Work hard and enjoy the returns. Never lose sight of your goal you can achieve anything.”

She singled out two teachers Ms. Broughton and Mrs. Stanley. They mentored her and pressed for in-person classes to contain students’ attrition. Zoya credits this cohesive effort as a contributor to her success.

Mrs. Mitchell says while Kaneil’s excellent performance in PEP boosted his spirits, the Guardian Life PEP 2022 top boy scholarship has burnished his confidence. Now settling in to Campion College, his first choice, he shares excitedly. “I will work even harder, so I can continue to excel, stay focused on my goals, and choose my friends carefully to avoid distractions.”

Ms. Tyrell describes Zoya Cyrus as a bit laid back sometimes but with the resilience to rise to any occasion as needed. “She is warm, loving, dedicated and gets along with everyone while not being easily swayed or influenced. She does embrace any undue pressure, and I am certain she is destined for greatness,” she concludes.

Both scholars are upbeat about their future. As starkly different as they are from each other they both dream vividly about a balanced and fulfilling life.

Zoya’s closing words: “At this point I am not too sure of the career I want as yet, but I will figure it out in time. I love swimming, and I have competed in several meets and will continue. I will be a great ambassador for Guardian Life!”

Kaneil has already decided to aim for full college scholarships while excelling in mathematics, his favourite subject. An entrepreneur in the making, he also dreams of starting his own family at the right time to instill the same values in his offspring that his parents have inculcated in him and his sister.

His parting shot is this: “I am not only a bright boy, I also enjoy playing basketball and cricket. I look forward to becoming a member of both the cricket and basketball teams at Campion.”

He is guided by his favourite scripture “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil 4:30).

ABOUT THE PEP GUARDIAN POLICYHOLDER’S SCHOLARSHIPS

A PEP scholarship programme was established in 2005 (then Grade Six Achievement Test, GSAT) for the benefit of two children or legal wards (one boy and one girl) of policyholders of Guardian Life Limited.

The scholarship is awarded to top performers who are not the recipients of any other scholarship. Funds under the programme are to underwrite the cost of the awardees’ high school education.

Awardees are selected by the Ministry of Education from a pool of eligible applicants.