Leah -Simone Powell, Yohan Advani Dominate Pep with Excellence Guardian Group Foundation Powers Towards its Purpose

Eleven-year-old Yohan Advani is a confirmed planetarian with designs on outer space, while the vivacious 12-year-old Leah-Simone Powell is an empathetic patriot with a fiercely competitive spirit.

These outstanding youngsters, while clearly different in many ways are now united by their scholastic feat of emerging ahead of 36,078 students islandwide who earlier this year sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Examinations in pursuit of coveted places in the most prestigious secondary schools on the island.

Their efforts were rewarded with not just placement at their school of first choice (Campion College), but with scholarships valued at $1M each from Guardian Group Foundation. This will be disbursed in increments of $200,000 annually over the five years required to complete a programme of secondary school certification.

Both students were understandably elated by this news. “I feel very happy and grateful to be able to receive the scholarship”, enthused Leah-Simone. For his part, Yohan, still processing, offered restrained yet intense appreciation. “I am very excited to get this scholarship, and I am extremely honoured. It was an awesome surprise – it feels like a dream come true.”

Another element of commonality was the clear presence of diligent parenting. For Leah-Simone’s mother Tracia Powell the prestigious award was validation that hard work brings just rewards. Yohan’s father Sunil Advani agrees, citing intangible bonuses to this financial windfall. “Thanks to the digital age we live in, everybody now knows Yohan and his family. We are now also part of the Guardian Life family.”

Both families accept that success required them to facilitate the learning styles of each child to stimulate superior outcomes. “Leah- Simone has always been an active learner. She is stimulated through reasoning and discussion. She is competitive both at school and at home (her brother). She is fiercely independent, so we don’t hover like helicopters but as keen, quiet observers,” Mrs. Tracia Powell explained.

Mr. Advani describes his son as well behaved and obedient. “He’s a very good listener and a fast learner. If it gets hard to understand, he will persevere – going over it again and again,” he adds, explaining that being present through tough times with encouragement and advice was critical. “More his mother, to be honest, but we remained a united, supportive force.”

In practical terms, both families intensified the existing routine of each child in pursuit of excellence. Yohan routinely prioritized homework right after school to avoid sleep deprivation. “I never stayed up late. I worked progressively harder to complete the syllabus well ahead of exams.”

While at Reach Academy, Leah-Simone Powell took weekly tests in all five subjects, and extra lessons four days per week to revise and test her progress. “Another weekly extra class tackled mental ability in study groups” she explains, and that despite this tight schedule, it was stress free.

Not so with Yohan in his time at NEST Education in Montego Bay. Basic mental ability and verbal reasoning were initially perplexing, but perseverance prevailed. “If there’s something hard to grasp, he would sometimes say – you know, ‘It really hard, me cyaan do it’, or ‘it’s very time consuming.’ etc., but he never quit.”, his father shares. “Parents must play a pivotal role – they are still pickney!”, his father explains with a chuckle.

“Leah-Simone she has always been consistent”, adds Mrs. Powell. The only challenge is influencing some of her choices. “We prompted her to aim higher even though she was on the honour roll. Happily, she agreed that her parents were correct. We provide all the necessary tools for success, set boundaries of acceptable performance through discussion, and then we monitor, celebrating the outcomes of her best efforts.”

Even as Yohan and Leah-Simone settle in for the new school year they have sights firmly set pm the future. Yohan wants to help save planet Earth but is still mulling over the options. “I think about solar and wind energy, dams, geothermal electricity, carbon capture”, and that’s just his public service. Full time will be either aerospace engineering or gaming. “Maths, physics and coding are my favourite subjects, hence my current career goals,” he explains.

Leah-Simone is leaving her options open, focusing instead on her core philosophies and habits. “Maintaining good grades up to the college level, while also having fun through proper time management. I’m also committed to enhancing my community and country through service.”

Both families stress the significance of this investment in quality education.

“These scholarships will help our daughter become a more rounded individual, engender a spirit of volunteerism. I hope this award will encourage other children to give of their best.” Mrs. Powell opines.

“It is an honour to be affiliated with the Guardian Foundation which is committed to enriching the lives of Jamaicans”, Mr Advani adds, leaving the final word to his son. “The support of my teacher, Mr. Wilson, my principal, Ms. Morgan, and my family was invaluable, and of course, Thank you, Guardian Foundation.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Foundation has so honoured the National Top Boy and Top Girl for outstanding performances in the PEP to help underwrite the cost of high school education.

Annette Atkinson, Senior Manager of the Guardian Group Foundation explains, “This initiative is a very important activity within a suite of programmes under the Foundation’s pillar of support for education. It’s just another gesture as we once again demonstrate our mantra of LOVE, CARE and SERVE. To ensure greater access to these funds, these scholarships are awarded to top performers who are not the recipients of any other scholarship. The awardees are selected by the Ministry of Education and Youth.”