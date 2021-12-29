Police Charge Man with Murdering the Boyfriend of his Ex-girlfriend

Police in Belize has charged a 22-year-old man with the murder of the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, who was stabbed to death at her home on Christmas Eve.

The authorities said that Jorge Anderson Triminio of Valley Community in the Stann Creek District, in the south east region of Belize, had forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend who demanded that he leave.

But when he refused to do so, she went to the nearby Police booth to report the matter and finding no police officer there, returned home, where her new boyfriend Namid Mesh, 23, had also arrived at the house.

Triminio is reported to have returned to the house, forced his way inside and used a knife which he got from the kitchen to stab Mesh multiple times.

“Mr. Triminio then proceeded to wash the knife in the same home, leaving it behind and fleeing the scene,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Fitzroy Yearwood, the Communications Director of the Belize Police Department.

He said the Commissioner of Police has ordered an internal investigation as to why there was no officer on duty at that station at the time and “he believes that if that officer was at his post, we could have prevented this unfortunate incident that led to the taking of the life of Namid Mesh”

/CMC