Person of Interest in ‘Slickianna’ murder case flees the island

By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaican police say Rushane Patterson, the person of Interest named in the murder investigation of 35-year-old Jamaican social media influencer, Aneka ‘Slickianna’ Townsend has fled the island.

He was identified as a person of interest after Townsend’s body was found at a beach in St. James last Friday.

Patterson was told to turn by the police to himself in by 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and has not yet done so.

According to police reports, Patterson fled the island on Saturday.

He is believed to have boarded a flight from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay to Atlanta.

Police sources reported that said that based on preliminary investigations, Townsend was last seen alive with Rushane Patterson at a well-known restaurant in Hanover.

 

