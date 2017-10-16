Opposition (PNP) candidate threatens legal action

The main opposition People’s National Party’s (PNP) candidate, Dr. Shane Alexis, for the upcoming by-election in the constituency of St. Mary South Eastern, has threatened to take legal action following allegations made in a statement issued by Young Jamaica – the youth arm of the ruling Jamaica Labor Party (JLP).

In a press release on Friday, Young Jamaica questioned the circumstances under which Alexis studied medicine in Cuba, stating that it was done through a bilateral program designed only for Jamaicans.

Young Jamaica made the claim following reports that Alexis was born in Canada.

However, the PNP said the statement was incorrect.

“Our instructions are that Dr. Alexis did not obtain a scholarship to study in Cuba under the Cuba/Jamaica bilateral agreement or any other scholarship program available to Jamaican citizens nor did he receive any kind of support from the Government of Jamaica in relation to such studies,” the PNP said.

Under the program, Jamaicans get to study in Cuba free of cost.

The PNP in a statement on Saturday, said Alexis – the former president of the Medical Association of Jamaica (MAJ), has instructed his attorneys to pursue legal redress in this matter.