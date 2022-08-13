New UN disaster preparedness hub for the Caribbean built on ‘frontlines of climate change

The United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) says a new UN-backed humanitarian logistics hub and training center in Barbados is aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness and response across the Caribbean.

The WFP said the facility is a partnership between the UN agency, the Barbados government, and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and will be located at the Sir Grantley Adams International Airport.

“Once up and running, the hub will support air and sea operations and serve as a prepositioning and response center, as well as a shipment point for relief items,” WFP said.

“The Caribbean islands are right on the frontlines of climate change. As hurricanes become more frequent and severe, we need to be fully prepared so that lives are saved, livelihoods are defended and hard-won development gains are protected,” said WFP chief David Beasley who joined Prime Minister Mia Mottley, and CDEMA executive director Elizabeth Riley for the ground-breaking ceremony.

“This facility will ensure our partners across the region can serve the people of the Caribbean even more effectively in times of need,” he added.

WFP said Caribbean countries are highly exposed to natural hazards such as hurricanes, storms, floods, droughts, and volcanic eruptions.

The WFP said over the past seven decades, 511 disasters worldwide have affected Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and that than half, 324, occurred in the Caribbean, where economies suffered six times more than larger countries.

It said the construction of the hub was funded in part by Canada, the European Union, and the United States.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says 22 emergency response, coordination, and government officials from a wide cross section of agencies in St. Lucia are now more equipped to respond to natural hazards, including storms, flooding, and landslides, with focus on information management.

“With Caribbean countries, including St. Lucia, being highly vulnerable to endemic hazards that pose significant risks to lives and livelihoods, continuous support, especially in data collection and analysis, is critical to ensure more coherent, rapid, and effective response,” OCHA said in a statement, announcing that it had facilitated training for the stakeholders through the United Nations Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

OCHA’s Information Management Assistant, Randy Warner, said the paucity of data has significantly challenged and, in some instances, hindered effective emergency response.

CMC/