New Grenada Parliament opens

The first session of Grenada’s new Parliament got underway on Wednesday, with Governor General, Dame Cecile La Grenade, outlining the socio-economic policies of the new administration of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell that won the June 23 general election.

In a ceremony that was attended by Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and his St. Lucian counterpart, Phillip J. Pierre and members of the St. Lucia-based Organization of Eastern Caribbean Commission (OECS), the Head of State said citizen empowerment, economic transformation, governance and institutional rebuilding, as well as environmental management and foreign policy, will be the main pillars of the new government.

“Priorities for the first year are intended to be results-oriented, focusing on the implementation of strategic programs, projects, and policies to gain the maximum benefits from the resources that are available.

“Rather than making wish lists and setting overly ambitious targets, my government will focus instead on identifying priority areas for investment in different sectors. Through this approach, resources can be efficiently channeled to areas with the greatest need,” Dame Cecile told the legislators.

She said this spirit of empowerment is the essence of what the government intends to nurture “as we seek to build, together, a just nation in which every individual has an equal opportunity to realize his or her full potential”.

She said to achieve this, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration’s transformative vision directly addresses the nation’s social and economic challenges.

She said during the first parliamentary session, the government will table legislation that allows citizens to implement alternative energy sources and products in their businesses and homes, adding “to ensure viability, my government intends to incentivize individuals and businesses that undertake and fully implement this venture”.

The Head of State said that the government will also promote innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises; socially owned enterprises, such as co-operatives; and village economies.

She said that the government headed by the 44-year-old attorney will invest in the emerging sector of the cannabis industry.

She said the government is also keenly aware that there is tremendous work to be done in the areas of primary health care and access to quality health services.

All 15 elected members of parliament as well as the Senators took their oath of office with Leo Cato being elected Speaker and Dr. Dessima Williams taking up the position of President of the Senate.

CMC/