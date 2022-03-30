Nearly 400 students in St. Vincent tested positive for COVID-19 during first term

St. Vincent Education Minister, Curtis King, says at least 379 students tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) during the first school term from October to December last year.

“We are, indeed, aware that many of our students, teachers, and other staff members have contracted the virus,” he said in response to a question posed in the Parliament by opposition legislator, Terrance Ollivierre.

He said the data collation has not yet been completed and he will provide the information whenever it becomes available.

- Advertisement -

“What I can report is the information for the number of cases among students in term one [which] ran from October 18 to December 16, 2021. The figures show there were 52 preschoolers, 186 primary school students, and 141 secondary school students, giving a total of 379 students who are reported to have contracted the virus.”

Ollivierre said the context in which schools operate has undergone numerous rapid and drastic changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result, it is of paramount importance for teachers, students, and staff to be tested and receive results in a timely manner.

He called on the education minister to state the policy or procedure for managing ongoing risks, conducting classes safely, and meeting the needs of students, teachers, and staff during the 2021–2022 school year.

King said the Ministry of Education continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, teachers, and other staff members.

“In addition, we follow the guidelines for the safe operation of all schools, as outlined by the NEMO (National Emergency Management Organization) Health Service Subcommittee COVID-19 recommendations.”

These include virtual learning, wearing masks, keeping physically distant from their peers, and others, and constantly washing and sanitizing hands.

King said the Ministry of Education provided the resources to support remote learning, including training for teachers to support virtual learning when the physical classroom was closed.

“When schools return to face-to-face classes, the Ministry of Education provided extra cleaning agents, wash stations, extra janitors, and security officers for schools where there were no such officers. Thermometers were also provided for temperature checks to be done at the entrance to the schools.”

King said these measures were taken to increase the safety of stakeholders using the various school plans.

“We continue to provide the resources to meet the needs of our students, teachers, and other staff members during the academic year 2021-2022.”

CMC/