Minister Samuda as Jamaica’s representative for GCF meeting in Korea

Jamaica’s minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, will be the island’s representative in Incheon, Republic of Korea, for the second Green Climate Fund (GCF) Global Programming Conference 2022.

The GCF Conference takes place from September 13 to September 15 and will include nine sessions, the first of which will be a high-level session in which ministers and heads of accredited entities will participate.

Days three and four will feature two days of parallel thematic and sectoral tracks, as well as bilateral meetings.

Samuda will seek funding for national climate change programs in various stages of planning and execution.

“This is an opportune time for the world and regional leaders to discuss their ambitions in alignment with the Paris Agreement. During the enhancement cycle of 2020-2021, many countries have stepped up and revised their NDCs to set more ambitious goals, grounded in more detailed analysis and more robust processes,” Samuda said.

Minister Matthew Samuda will speak about “Systems Transitions: Programming for Transformational Change” during the first session.

During this session, he will discuss how the Jamaica Systemic Resilience Assessment Tool helps to structure investments in an integrated manner while addressing systemic challenges.

In May 2022, Jamaica became the first country to complete the development of the Systematic Risk Assessment tool which is aimed at building climate resilience.

The minister will also discuss how the GCF can ensure that funding reaches the most vulnerable in Jamaica while also capitalizing on the potential of investments in the blue economy through streamlined mechanisms that are aligned with national development priorities.

The final session titled ‘Green Climate Fund Global Programming Conference: SIDS Ministerial’ will include heads of state and ministers of countries in the Caribbean, the Pacific, the Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and South China Sea (AIS), GCF Directors, Senior Managers, and representatives from GCF regional desks.

The GCF, which was established by 194 governments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries, will assist vulnerable societies in adapting to the unavoidable effects of climate change. The GCF is a one-of-a-kind global platform for addressing climate change by investing in low-emission, climate-resilient development.

The Global Programming Conference will take place concurrently with the GCF Private Investment for Climate Conference 2022.