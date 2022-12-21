Late Christmas pay for some Jamaican Public Sector workers

Several frustrated Jamaican government employees are concerned about their Christmas salary as the holiday approaches after not receiving their anticipated compensation packages.

Because of the public holiday season, it has been customary for organizations to pay their workers early in December as many try to meet their expenses in preparation for Christmas celebrations, and the new year. However, the delay in payment has raised concerns for some workers as some will be forced into a last- minute shopping spree or may not have sufficient funds to meet their demands in time.

Reports are that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service started rolling out its compensation system on Tuesday; however, workers at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development were among some public sector workers who went home without their salaries.

Likewise, it is reported that some workers at Gordon House, the seat of Jamaica’s bicameral legislature, were not paid on Tuesday. However, they are hoping to receive their money today or later this week.

The workers were expected to get their new compensation package, but Marsha Henry-Martin, the finance ministry’s permanent secretary, said it was delayed because of circumstances beyond their control. However, workers have been reassured that they will receive their packages as soon as possible.

In a similar vein, workers of the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) were advised on Tuesday they would not be paid until Wednesday. However, this delay was anticipated by the workers.

According to reports, the Ministry of Health and Wellness sent out an email with the information late on Monday, and Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) President O’Neil Grant expressed concern about the matter at a meeting with SERHA workers on Tuesday.

Grant voiced his concern while criticizing the finance ministry, stating that it had been inefficient in its communication despite implementing the new pay system for public-sector employees.

Grant informed the JCSA membership that he had suggested to the Ministry of Finance and the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) that they hold a public education session for government employees to explain how they arrived at the new compensation package.