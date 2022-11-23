Jamaica’s paternity leave comes into effect on January 1, 2023

The introduction of paternity leave for Jamaican fathers of newborns and family leave for adoptive parents bringing a new child into the home will become effective January 1 next year.

Marsha Smith, minister of state in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service made the announcement while speaking at the Civil Service Week Public Forum at The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

The theme for the forum was ‘The Public Sector: Forging Ahead with Determination’.

Smith also said the proposed increase in paid maternity leave from 40 days to three months will take effect on January 1.

The adjustments are the result of the ongoing public sector compensation review, and they will be made possible by revising the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004.

The compensation review is intended to overhaul the structure of salaries and other payments in the public service.

“This is an opportunity for other Jamaicans who have the capacity and the ability to take on fostering to foster a child. If you are a public servant, you are going to be given that opportunity to get those weeks to settle that child in before you go back to work fully. This is why we are trying to modernize the public sector in real ways to meet the ways of public servants, not just in terms of compensation but also in overall quality of life,” Smith said.

She said the goal is to ensure that public sector workers are compensated in competitive ways in the local private and international markets.

Smith also indicated that the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has reached an agreement with many trade unions representing public sector workers on the restructured public sector compensation system.

She noted that several memoranda of understanding were signed which cover approximately 60,000 employees, and the minister of finance is committed to ensuring that public sector compensation is fair, transparent, and sustainable.

She added that the minister is also determined to ensure that every public-sector worker is better off financially and encouraged the workers to be patient in light of the transformation.

Smith also used the opportunity to thank all the unions which represented their members during the process and said they have shown trust in the government by signing the agreement.

“For those who have not yet signed, I encourage you to do so. I am confident that this is a step in the right direction as we continue to change the various aspects of public sector transformation,” she said.