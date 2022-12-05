Jamaica’s Education Ministry to launch pilot solar energy project in schools

Jamaica’s Ministry of Education will carry out a pilot project in 30 institutions in the first quarter of 2023 to test solar energy usage in schools.

Speaking at a press conference of the Education Transformation and Oversight Committee (ETOC) at Jamaica House in St. Andrew last week, Education Minister Fayval Williams shared that the project results would determine if solar energy will be adopted in schools.

She also said solar systems will reduce the expenses associated with cooling classrooms.

- Advertisement -

“To the extent that we can use more solar energy at our schools, you can see how our children will be in a more comfortable environment, which will enhance their teaching and learning,” she said.

The education minister further provided an update on the project to equip schools with broadband Internet, highlighting that 554 institutions have been contracted for service, with 377 already having access to “adequate broadband connectivity.”

“When we talk about adequate broadband connectivity, we really mean that. There was an assessment done of all the schools…and a decision was made (on) how much broadband connectivity we should allocate to these schools,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Williams said the Ministry will continue to seek connections for more institutions.

The press conference provided an update on the progress of the implementation of the recommendations from the 2021 ‘Reform of Education in Jamaica’ report, developed by Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission.