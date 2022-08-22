fbpx
Jamaica’s Education Minister Fayval Williams calls on church for support

By Santana Salmon

Jamaica’s Minister of Education Fayval Williams is calling on the faith-based community to help in a drive to stamp out anti-social behavior in schools.

“We believe [that the church] can be a powerful ally in this quest to affect a change in behavior,” said Education Minister Fayval Williams.

“The Ministry is seeking the support… of the church community in partnering with us to implement character education programs in our schools and the wider society,” she noted.

The objective is to produce well-adjusted students with strong moral codes and ethics, who have respect for themselves and others, to guide the country’s future.

Williams was addressing congregants at the Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kingston on Saturday.

She noted that the partnership between church and State remains an important connection in ensuring lasting peace in society.

The education minister said churches in Jamaica, have long played a significant role in the development of the country’s education system, in social outreach programs, and in shaping the character of the people.

She noted that over the many decades, the Seventh-day Adventist Church has guided and influenced generations of Jamaicans and persons across the globe.

“Your outreach ministries have had a deep impact on the lives of thousands of Jamaicans, and we need you to continue doing what you do well,” she said, noting that the various youth programs and ministries of the church provide the foundation for what can be achieved through partnership.

“We value your input and perspectives as you continue in your individual and collective work, in advancing the education of our children,” she added.

The government of Jamaica says it is looking to fast track implementation of the School-wide Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (SWPBIS) initiative. Williams acknowledged that the SWPBIS initiative is in response to incidents of violent conflict among students, particularly at high schools. At least four institutions have reported such occurrences, one fatal since the start of 2022.

CMC/

 

