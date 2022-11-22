fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Jamaican teachers protest after parent fights VP at primary school

Ocho Rios Primary School
By Micaiah Morgan

Teachers at the Ocho Rios Primary School in St. Ann, Jamaica protested on Monday after a student’s mother reportedly assaulted the school’s vice principal.

It is reported that a teacher confiscated a student’s cell phone after it was used in class. The phone was then handed over to the vice principal.

Another student reportedly contacted the mother and informed her about what happened.

- Advertisement -

The mother went to the school to retrieve the phone and was engaged in an altercation with the vice principal.

Teachers at the institution later protested with placards with the words “Teacher violence” and “Stop abusing teachers”, as well as other expressions.

It is said that following a lengthy meeting between the parties, members of the school’s administration, and the police, the parent indicated that she will remove her child from the institution.

- Advertisement -

La Sonja Harrison, President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), has condemned the assault on the vice principal.

Harrison said there should be other methods for resolving conflicts instead of resorting to violence, and urged parents to use the proper channels to resolve issues involving their child or children.

Previous articleReturn of direct flights from Italy to Jamaica could boost tourism sector

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Return of direct flights from Italy to Jamaica could boost tourism sector

Return of direct flights from Italy to Jamaica could boost tourism...

ENTER NOW!
Click here to view
Skip to content