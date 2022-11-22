Jamaican teachers protest after parent fights VP at primary school

Teachers at the Ocho Rios Primary School in St. Ann, Jamaica protested on Monday after a student’s mother reportedly assaulted the school’s vice principal.

It is reported that a teacher confiscated a student’s cell phone after it was used in class. The phone was then handed over to the vice principal.

Another student reportedly contacted the mother and informed her about what happened.

- Advertisement -

The mother went to the school to retrieve the phone and was engaged in an altercation with the vice principal.

Teachers at the institution later protested with placards with the words “Teacher violence” and “Stop abusing teachers”, as well as other expressions.

It is said that following a lengthy meeting between the parties, members of the school’s administration, and the police, the parent indicated that she will remove her child from the institution.

- Advertisement -

La Sonja Harrison, President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), has condemned the assault on the vice principal.

Harrison said there should be other methods for resolving conflicts instead of resorting to violence, and urged parents to use the proper channels to resolve issues involving their child or children.