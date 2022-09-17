Haiti Police suspend all firearm licenses amidst protest

The National Police of Haiti (PNH) has suspended all firearms licenses until further notice as the country tries to combat the social unrest and growing calls for the removal of the government and Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry.

Acting PNH Director General, Frantz Elbé, in a statement, said it had “noted that a climate of tension exists in the metropolitan area and its surroundings, and in some provincial towns for several days.

“As part of its mission to protect the lives and property of citizens, the PNH informs everyone that, as part of the management of this climate of unrest, all firearms licenses are suspended until further notice.”

Opposition groups as well as civil society organizations have been organizing protests and the PNH said it is urging all demonstrators to respect the limits defined by law.

It said while it recognizes the right of people to make their voice heard, the police will never tolerate any attack on human life or any act of robbery and attack on human and state property.

The PNH said arrangements are being put in place to allow security companies to carry out their work.

Meanwhile, UNESCO and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Haiti have “strongly condemned” the murder of journalists Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles, on September 11, in Cité Soleil.

The two journalists were killed by armed bandits operating in the area, while they were in full exercise of their profession

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Friday said he is “deeply concerned” at the current situation in Haiti where civil unrest has brought the country to a standstill.

“The secretary-general is particularly preoccupied with the safety of all Haitians including the most vulnerable and calls for calm and maximum restraint. He urges all relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation, avoid violence, and allow the Haitian National Police to fulfill its role to protect the population,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the Secretary-General.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his strong call for all stakeholders to rise above their differences and to engage, without further delay, in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue on a constructive way forward.”

He warned that if the current circumstances continue, the already dire humanitarian situation faced by Haiti’s most vulnerable people will deteriorate even further.