Jamaican reggae artiste Sycure Gyan killed in motorcycle accident

Jamaican reggae artiste Sycure Gyan was killed in a motorcycle accident along the Boscobel main road in St Mary on Sunday morning.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed the incident but had no details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

On her Instagram page, his wife Sunshine Velvet, whose given name is Shantell Anderson-Richards, questioned why in a post on Monday.

“Me baby u really gone 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 why why why why.”

Several other social media users have shared their shock and grief at the news

One user wrote: “This is so sudden and hard to believe CUZ. I never knew Wednesday at VIP Palace in Ochi would’ve been our last time together, I’m literally broken. Wake up cuz the family miss you Jayla miss you.”

Another said: “I will never accept ur death bro…u had so many big plans in the music industry this hit me hard mi bredda.”

Fellow reggae artiste Neako Fire wrote: “Jah know real youth this enuh my condolences to his family.”

Sycure Gyan, whose given name is Ralston Richards, hailed from Manchester in a small farming village of called Plowden. It was while attending New Forest Primary and Junior High School that he fell in love with music, recording his first demo at age 16.

His debut single, ‘Farewell’, featured reggae singer Turbulence. His other songs include ‘Success Prayer’, ‘Too’, and ‘Na Nah’.