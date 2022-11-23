Jamaican primary school VP, parent charged following altercation on school compound

The Jamaican police have confirmed that the vice principal of Ocho Rios Primary School and a parent, who were involved in a physical altercation at the school on Monday have both been charged.

Althea Green, the vice principal, and Judiene Greenland, the parent, are both charged with assault occasioning bodily harm as a result of the altercation and are expected to go to court on February 7, 2023.

Reports are that a teacher confiscated a student’s cell phone after it was used in class. The phone was then handed over to the vice principal.

Another student contacted the child’s mother and informed her of what happened.

The mother went to the school to retrieve the phone and was engaged in a physical altercation with the vice principal.

Teachers at the institution later protested with placards with the words “Teacher violence” and “Stop abusing teachers”, as well as other expressions.

La Sonja Harrison, president of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), condemned the assault on the vice principal.

Harrison said there should be other methods for resolving conflicts instead of resorting to violence and urged parents to use the proper channels to resolve issues involving their child or children.