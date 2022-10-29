Jamaican MP makes case for organ donation campaign

A Jamaican Government MP has called for a national campaign to encourage organ donation here.

Member of Parliament St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles, contributing to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives said she also wanted to see the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) re-implement a transplant clinic and train new resident doctors.

Dr. Charles, a dental surgeon, suggested that an organ donor designation could be placed on the National Identification (ID) cards being issued under the National Identification System (NIDS) project.

- Advertisement -

“The NIDS identification card is welcomed and if I may also suggest… consider offering the option of placing on the ID if one wants to be an organ donor,” she said.

Organ donation is the process of surgically removing an organ or tissue from the organ donor – and placing it into the recipient.

Transplantation becomes necessary when the recipient’s organ has failed or has been damaged by disease or injury. Organ transplantation is one of the great advances in modern medicine.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles said discussions are ongoing regarding the establishment of a dialysis center in her constituency.

“Last year, I challenged investors, local and abroad, to consider investing in a dialysis center on the east side. I am happy to say negotiations are well underway to locate at least two companies seriously willing to investigate the possibility of opening a center in our constituency. Some persons, after having dialysis treatment for years, end up needing a kidney transplant to save their life,” she said.

CMC/