fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Jamaican man killed in St Kitts and Nevis

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Bermuda
By Micaiah Morgan

The St Kitts authorities are investigating the killing of a 36-year-old Jamaican man following an incident in the country.

The deceased has been identified as Okino Wellington.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, there was an altercation at a property in Cart Path, Sandy Point.

- Advertisement -

Officers arrived and discovered Wellington lying motionless in the house with what seemed to be a wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A suspect was apprehended and is currently being held in police custody to assist with investigations.

 

Previous articlePM Henry appeals for calm and reconciliation in Haiti
Next articleJamaican businessmen facing US extradition remanded until October 13

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Hurricane Fiona gets closer to Turks and Caicos Islands

Hurricane Fiona moving away from Turks and Caicos Islands

Click here to view
Skip to content