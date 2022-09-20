Jamaican man killed in St Kitts and Nevis

The St Kitts authorities are investigating the killing of a 36-year-old Jamaican man following an incident in the country.

The deceased has been identified as Okino Wellington.

According to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, there was an altercation at a property in Cart Path, Sandy Point.

Officers arrived and discovered Wellington lying motionless in the house with what seemed to be a wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A suspect was apprehended and is currently being held in police custody to assist with investigations.