Bahamas Police investigating murder of Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart

NASSAU, Bahamas,– The police have launched an investigation following the murder of Bahamian Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart who was shot dead early on Saturday on the island of Abaco.

According to police reports, a group of men got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of a local nightclub early Saturday, following which one of the men left and returned with a firearm.

The gunman then reportedly shot Hart in the chest.

The Olympian, so would have celebrated his 30th birthday on September 6, was taken to the local clinic where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was later arrested and taken into police custody.

The eight-time Bahamas national sprint champion – was a graduate of St George’s High School in Grand Bahama, who went on to compete for South Plains Junior College before transferring to Texas.

He went on to win medals for The Bahamas in the 100m and in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams at various international meets including the CARIFTA Games, Pan Am Under-20 Championships, CAC Championships, World Indoor Championships, and the Commonwealth Games.

He also represented The Bahamas in the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement, Minister of Sports, Mario Bowleg extended condolences to Hart’s family.

“It is with great sadness that I join the sporting fraternity in expressing heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Shavez Hart, Olympian,” the statement said.

“The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture also extend heartfelt condolences to the executive branch of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), all other members of the organization, and persons within the sporting community.

“As Minister, I pray for healing and comfort to the family of the bereaved during this difficult time,” said Bowleg.

CMC/