Jamaican group to invest in entertainment and amusement center in Antigua

The Antigua and Barbuda government says a Jamaica-based investment group is to spend an estimated five million US dollars creating an entertainment and amusement center at one of its many forts.

A statement issued after the weekly Cabinet meeting did not name the investment group but said the group will develop “one of the many forts that continue to exist after nearly three hundred years.

“The group will spend up to five million US dollars to make the old fort reflect history, as well as to allow for exploration of caves and other natural assets, including the use of a beach and a large rock which separates it from the fort.”

The statement said the investment group “has been around for more than 35 years and has developed many tourism sites in Barbados, Jamaica and other Caribbean islands,” adding that the “group has been very successful and plans to arrange the site so that it attracts several generations of visitors”.

