Jamaican fugitive apprehended in Bahamas

Winston Walker, a Jamaican fugitive wanted in Bahamas
By Micaiah Morgan

Winston Walker, a Jamaican inmate who escaped from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services yesterday has been captured.

The police reported that Walker, 30, was apprehended early this morning in the area of Sea Breeze Lane after it was reported that a prowler was on a property.

The detainee escaped from the detention facility at Fox Hill Road on Wednesday.

The Jamaican is being held on attempted murder, armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery charges.

Minister of National Security in the Bahamas, Wayne Munroe, said Walker was being held in the remand center.

