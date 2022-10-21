Jamaican fraudster who used Daryl Vaz’s name to obtain money pleads guilty

A Jamaican man who used the name of cabinet minister and West Portland Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz to defraud people out of more than J$4 million pleaded guilty on Thursday in the St Andrew Parish Court.

Shawn Latham, a 35-year-old merchandiser of Kingston 19, was charged with obtaining money by false pretense, fraudulent conversion, and receiving over J$1 million in cash.

Prosecutors led evidence that Latham used his cellphone to trick others into believing he was Vaz and had links to an upcoming motor vehicle auction at the Kingston Wharf.

- Advertisement -

The victims sent sums of money to Latham, believing they were conducting business with the minister.

The complainants later became suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

The Kingston West Police Proactive Investigation Unit then carried out a sting operation in which Latham was apprehended while collecting money from one of the complainants.

Latham has been ordered by the Court to make full restitution to his victims before his sentencing date on November 18

Vaz, who was present in court, commended the complainants, as well as the investigators, following Latham’s guilty plea.

Vaz also expressed that he is grateful for the opportunity to defend his name and integrity.