Jamaican cop shoots woman who allegedly attacked him with a knife

By Santana Salmon

A Jamaican policeman shot and injured a woman who allegedly attacked him with a knife during an altercation on Monday afternoon in Montego Bay, St. James.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident happened at about 2:45 pm on Union Street in the vicinity of a Cash Pot shop.

A video of the bloodied cop, with his firearm in his hand, has been making the rounds on social media.

The cop was allegedly stabbed in the face and neck.

Eyewitnesses have since been commenting that “the woman stabbed the policeman during a confrontation, and he shot her in self- defense,”.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Independent Commission of Investigation INDECOM are investigating

More details soon.

