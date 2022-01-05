Jamaican Consulate General in New York Closed Due to COVID-19

Due to the worsening situation resulting from the increased COVID-19 infections, the Jamaican Consulate General in New York has been temporarily closed to the public, from 31st December 2021 to 9th January 2022.

Emergencies will be addressed on a case-by-case basis and by appointment. Please note that there could be delays in the processing of all services customarily provided by the Consulate General.

Queries related to Passport and Citizenship services can also be directed to the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica, by visiting www.pica.gov.jm or by email to [email protected] Clients may also call 876-754-7422, Mondays to Fridays from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The Consulate General apologizes in advance for any inconvenience and counts on the patience and understanding of its clients.