Jamaican children get free access to healthcare amid increase in viral illness

University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). Photo credit: Jamaica Gleaner.
By Micaiah Morgan

Jamaica’s Ministry of Health and Wellness says with immediate effect, children 12 years old and younger can receive free healthcare at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

In a media release issued by the health and wellness ministry on Sunday, the new arrangement is in response to an upsurge in viral illnesses and the resulting overcrowding at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

These viral illnesses are common this time of year.

The health and wellness ministry also noted that as the flu and gastroenteritis season intensifies, children and the elderly are among the most vulnerable.

It further reminds Jamaicans to only take paracetamol and seek medical attention if their symptoms do not improve.

