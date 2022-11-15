Jamaica welcomes first direct flight from Dominican Republic

Jamaica’s Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston welcomed the first direct flight from the Dominican Republic via Arajet yesterday.

Arajet will now have direct connections between the capital cities of Kingston and Santo Domingo, with two non-stop roundtrip flights every week on Mondays and Fridays.

Arajet, an ultra-low-cost airline, will offer direct round-trip flights from Kingston to Santo Domingo for less than $300.

- Advertisement -

This connection between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic will reduce not only cost, but travel time from up to 20 hours to approximately one hour and ten minutes.

Arajet plans to connect over 20 destinations in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States, with the Dominican Republic serving as its hub.

This new development will revolutionize the integration of Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

This move will also be a game changer in the strengthening of friendship connections and the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the sectors of trade, business, investment, and tourism.

In September, it was reported that Spirit Airlines will begin direct flights from Hartford International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on December 15.

Spirit Airlines Inc. is a major American ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Miramar, Florida. Spirit operates scheduled flights throughout the United States and in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Donovan White, director of tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, said the service will provide additional marketing opportunities and allow the island to “pull on traffic that may have been intended for other destinations.”

The announcement of Spirit airline’s services to Jamaica has been hailed by several Jamaicans in and around Connecticut, which has the third largest Jamaican population trailing Miami and New York.